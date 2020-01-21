The New Hillary Clinton Documentary Reignites the Clinton-Sanders Beef

Photo: Getty Images

Hillary Clinton still isn’t feeling the Bern. In her upcoming documentary, Hillary, the longtime politician and former presidential candidate is highly dismissive of the senator from Vermont. “Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done,” Clinton said in the docuseries, which is set to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival this week and hits Hulu on March 6. Clinton added, “He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it.” In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Clinton stuck by her assessment and, when asked if she would endorse Sanders if he received the Democratic nomination, refused to give an affirmative answer:

I’m not going to go there yet. We’re still in a very vigorous primary season. I will say, however, that it’s not only him, it’s the culture around him. It’s his leadership team. It’s his prominent supporters. It’s his online Bernie Bros and their relentless attacks on lots of his competitors, particularly the women. And I really hope people are paying attention to that because it should be worrisome that he has permitted this culture — not only permitted, [he] seems to really be very much supporting it.





Bernie supporters were quick to respond, defending the candidate with an #ILikeBernie hashtag.

Turns out, we're not the only ones #ILikeBernie https://t.co/EY0sUyFdzY — People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) January 21, 2020

