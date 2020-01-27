Hillary Clinton Also Loves Greta Gerwig’s Little Women

Hillary Clinton made the trek to Park City for the premiere of Nanette Burstein’s revealing docuseries Hillary at the Sundance Film Festival. While she had plenty to say about the film, which dives into her political career and is set to air on Hulu this March, she also shed some light on some of her favorite recent movies in an interview with Vulture. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the former presidential candidate enjoyed the sisterhood and storytelling of Greta Gerwig’s Little Women, the most recent cinematic adaptation of one of Clinton’s favorite books. She also praised The Report, a drama chronicling the Senate’s investigation into the CIA’s post-9/11 torture tactics. And for the Daniel Craig stans, she gave a nod to Knives Out. That’s quite a lineup! In this excerpt from her conversation with Vulture, Clinton shares some of her cinematic insights:

Secretary Clinton, we’re at a film festival, and I have to ask you this. Every year, President Obama puts out his list of favorite films. Nobody ever asks you, it seems. What are some of your favorite films from the past couple of years?

﻿The most recent film which I really, really liked was Little Women. That was a longtime favorite book of mine. I’ve seen the other versions that were produced in the past, and I thought Greta Gerwig did a great job of dealing with the story in a way to appeal to modern sensibilities. I loved being in the theater watching it.





Can you rank the Little Women adaptations?

﻿Oh no.





Would you say this is the best one?

﻿Well, it’s the most relevant one because I think it did a great job of — without changing the basics of the story — allowing the characters to be viewed as more independent-minded individuals. So that it wasn’t just Jo’s story. It was all the girls’ story in a way that sometimes got lost in the past.





Any others?

﻿I saw The Report recently because I was really interested in that. I worked closely with Dianne Feinstein when I was in the Senate, and it’s a chilling story of what happened in those years. I saw Knives Out, which I loved. It was fun. Those are the most recent ones I saw.