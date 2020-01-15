Idina Menzel Might Be Starring in Funny Girl on Broadway

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

In news that seems specifically designed to make theater fans’ hearts burst, Idina Menzel is reportedly in talks to star as Fanny Brice in the highly-anticipated first Broadway revival of Funny Girl, according to Broadway Journal. Following the musical’s 1964 Broadway premiere, it had two West End productions as well as a stalled 2012 revival, but has yet to actually return to Broadway. Menzel has publicly talked about her love for the role of Fanny, and Rosie O’Donnell revealed back in 2018 that she would be starring in the revival as Rose Brice, Fanny’s mother, although this is unconfirmed. However, it is clear that the Broadway revival would be directed by Michael Mayer, who helmed the West End production in 2015. No official announcement on the status of the revival has been released, but until then, listen to Menzel belting out “Don’t Rain on My Parade” at the Kennedy Center Honors for Barbra Streisand, the original and incomparable Fanny.