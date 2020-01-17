Is That Ariana Grande Harmonizing on Mac Miller’s New Album?

The pair has two songs together, “The Way” and “My Favorite Part.” Photo: GC Images

One question has been on Mac Miller and Ariana Grande fans’ minds since his final album, Circles, dropped last night: Is that Ariana Grande on the song “I Can See”? Followed closely by, “Should we or should we not be crying right now?” Fans are convinced that Ariana Grande harmonizes alongside Mac Miller on his new posthumous song “I Can See.” Producer Jon Brion brought Mac Miller’s unfinished album, Circles, together after the rapper’s unexpected death in September 2018. Mac Miller and Ariana Grande dated for two years. They collaborated on Grande’s song “The Way” and Miller’s song “My Favorite Part.” While he and Ariana Grande broke up months before his death, Grande has been open about her love and grief ever since. So, you see why Grande and Miller fans heard harmonies from a female voice on the new album and immediately thought that it must be Grande.

In #MacMiller newest album #Circles the track “I Can See” appears to have hidden vocals from Ariana. 🖤👼 pic.twitter.com/or0PMMx2qL — Ag4Culture | Fan | (@Ag4Culture) January 17, 2020

A representative for Miller told Vulture they had “no comment” on whether or not Ariana Grande is on the track; Miller is the only credited vocalist. Grande herself hasn’t confirmed or denied her involvement (she’s only reposted the album cover on her Instagram story), nor has anyone else who contributed to the project. But Grande did tweet something on Thursday that may or may not be a reference to the harmonies. “I love adding more harmonies than anyone will ever notice or hear that no one ever asked for or needed,” she tweeted. Well, if this is about “I Can See,” Grande should know by now to never underestimate an Arianator. They most definitely noticed.

i love adding more harmonies than anyone will ever notice or hear that no one ever asked for or needed — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 16, 2020

ariana’s vocals in i can see by mac. my heart is broken pic.twitter.com/oSX0NqA8a9 — 𝒹 (@notneedyatall) January 17, 2020

i do not want to be that bitch but are those ariana’s vocals in i can see pic.twitter.com/pU6imKgjtm — aaliyah!$$ (@aaliyahsk8s) January 17, 2020

Me hearing Ariana’s vocals in the back of I Can See 🥺😭 #Circles pic.twitter.com/IpfOKuo69C — Little Bitch (@bbenitez4899) January 17, 2020

someone tell me if it’s Ariana singing the harmonies on ‘I can see’ before I cry — maybe: britt (@bjhags) January 17, 2020