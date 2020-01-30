Obviously Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Aren’t Dating, You Clowns

Photo: ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Images

Do you hear that squeaking? That’s half the internet, with bright-red clown shoes laced up, spreading the rumor that Rihanna is dating A$AP Rocky. Following a Sun report that “the ‘Work’ singer is dating bad boy rapper A$AP Rocky just days after it was revealed she had ended things with billionaire Hassan Jameel,” a source close to Rih has corrected the record. “Rihanna is single. She just got out of a long intense relationship with Hassan. She wants to be single and isn’t going to jump into something,” a source told E! News. “She’s hanging out with ASAP Rocky, but she is not dating him.”

Rihanna and the Testing rapper have long been friends: He opened for her Diamonds world tour, and assisted on a remix of horny anthem “Cockiness.” She appeared in the music video for his “Fashion Killa,” and made a surprise appearance at his Sweden show following his arrest. They are just friends, in the way that we are all friends with at least one hot guy we’ve made out with maybe once but have not elected to date. Rihanna is still single, and by the transitive property, so are we.