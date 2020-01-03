Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau Are The First Couple To ‘Take A Break’ This Decade

Photo: Instagram

It took two full days, but as of January 2nd we have our first celebrity couple casualty of the decade: Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau. On Thursday night, the couple announced via Instagram (same picture, separate posts) that they were taking a break. The Youtubers claim to still have love for each other and that they were sitting next to each other and laughing as they came up with captions to let their followers know that they are no longer together. Tana wrote “i’m happy to still be able to sit with Jake and laugh as we do this- but for right now we both are taking a break to focus on our own very crazy lives” while Jake said “as Tana and I sit next to each other writing captions about taking a break we’re literally laughing at how crazy and stupid the past couple months have been and cracking jokes at how silly this all seems.” It seems they’ve worked out the details: Tana gets the Lamborghini and Jake gets their dog. Who knows? Perhaps Jake and Tana will prove to be the Ross and Rachel of Gen Z and this break will lead to Happily Ever After for them down the line. Or maybe they’re done for good - Tana already changed her Youtube handle back to her maiden name… *sigh* only time will tell.