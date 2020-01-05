Jason Momoa’s Arms Have Arrived at the Golden Globes

Photo: NBC

Jason Momoa turned up on the Golden Globes red carpet in his usual fashion: a blazer in louche materials, wind-whipped hair, some kind of pendant thing, and bracelets, probably. Little did we know he was protecting a pair of special guests, holding them close to his chest, so to speak. Yes, I am referring to his arms.

As Succession’s Brian Cox approached the awards-show stage to accept his prize for Best Actor in a Drama Series, the camera caught him brushing past a clearly thrilled Momoa, who had taken off his green velvet jacket to reveal he was just wearing a black tank top underneath. He’d also swept up his hair into an impeccable man bun since arriving on the carpet, suggesting that maybe it’s just really hot at the Golden Globes? Could it be that Momoa is the only person in Hollywood willing to admit that it’s musty in there?

Jason Momoa wearing a tank to the #GoldenGlobes is peak Jason Momoa. pic.twitter.com/2EbDU4FYm5 — Christian Goeckel (@goeckelespn) January 6, 2020

Whatever the reason, these arms don’t lie.