Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Super Bowl LIV is coming up on Sunday, and it was announced today in Miami — the host city for the event — that Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will incorporate a Kobe Bryant tribute into their Halftime show performance. Lopez’s fiance, Alex Rodriguez, was a friend of Bryant’s, and he was the one who broke the news to her about Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash this past Sunday. “I was in the middle of rehearsing and talking about this show and Alex came to me with tears in his eyes and he’s like, ‘You’re not gonna believe what happened,’” Lopez said at today’s press conference. “And he was devastated; he knew Kobe very well — they kind of came up together and entered sports around the same time. He was just devastated.” Bryant will also be honored at the upcoming Academy Awards.