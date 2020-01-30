Jerry Seinfeld’s New Comedy Book to Be Released in October

Seinfeld would like to share some jokes with you. Photo: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

Stand-up comedian and Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee host Jerry Seinfeld has a new book on the way. Simon & Schuster announced today that it will publish a new book about comedy from Seinfeld, which will feature a selection of his jokes from over the years. The book, which is currently untitled, will be organized by decade. “Not only is the book brilliantly crafted and laugh-out-loud funny on every single page, but readers will be able to see Jerry and his comedy evolve through the years,” said Simon & Schuster’s Jonathan Karp. “We are honored to be Jerry Seinfeld’s publisher and expect his book to be both a highlight of 2020 and a lasting work for anyone who appreciates the thrilling but unforgiving art of stand-up comedy writing.”

“Whenever I came up with a funny bit, whether it happened on a stage, in a conversation, or working it out on my preferred canvas, the big yellow legal pad, I kept it in one of those old-school accordion folders,” Seinfeld said on the project. “So, I have every piece of stand-up comedy I thought was worth saving from 45 years of hacking away at this for all I was worth.” Seinfeld’s last comedy book, Seinlanguage, was published 27 years ago, so the new book will have nearly three new decades’ worth of big yellow legal pads to mine.

The book is slated to hit stores on October 6, 2020.