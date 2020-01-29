Hey. Seriously, don’t write yourself off and exit this tab just yet. It’s only in your head, and Vulture doesn’t want you to feel left out. Just try your best, try everything you can, to enjoy Jimmy Eat World’s delightful Tiny Desk Concert set, which culminates in everyone’s favorite early 2000s camp song (and relatedly, a very underrated sitcom) “The Middle.” It just takes some time to get to the tune — you can fast-forward to the six-minute mark if so desired. Reader, you’re in the middle of the ride. Everything will be just fine.

