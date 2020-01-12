Photo: Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

It’s hard enough being both good at acting and an incredibly charming talk show guest, but in the last five years, the ability to sing and dance has also become mandatory for all celebrities hoping to promote a film or simply get the chance to meet Chrissy Teigen or LL Cool J. According to NBC, That’s My Jam, the latest entry into the celebrity musical performance genre, will join the network’s primetime line-up with a ten-episode order this August, debuting after the Tokyo Olympics.

Jimmy Fallon will host That’s My Jam, which is based on one of his many reoccurring musical Tonight Show segments, “Wheel of Musical Impressions,” and will reportedly incorporate new and classic musical games. Lip Sync Battle was similarly born out of a Fallon segment, and NBC famously let it slip from their grasp before it became a huge smash on Spike, now retitled Paramount Network. Sounds like one more nightmare for famous people who can’t carry a tune and are too self-conscious to humiliate themselves on-camera. But for everyone else, what a fun treat.