Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Plenty of Joaquin Phoenix’s Best Actor in a Drama acceptance speech at Sunday’s Golden Globes was bleeped out due to obscenity, but at least you heard him sing the praises of the evening’s all-vegan meal. “I would like to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press for recognizing and acknowledging the link between animal agriculture and climate change,” he began. “It’s a very bold move, making tonight plant-based.” According to Variety, that’s because Joaquin himself made that all-vegan awards show happen. According to them, the actor reportedly prevailed on the Hollywood Foreign Press Association to go for a meat- and dairy-less meal, which included chilled golden beet soup, mushroom risotto with faux scallops, a chocolate opera dome and vegan snacks at the bar.

Phoenix continued his praise of the night’s nod to veganism in the press room after the function. “I’ve never been so proud to attend an awards ceremony as I am tonight,” he raved to reporters, pointing to “staggering” statistics indicating our global meat consumption is one of the earth’s biggest sources of pollution. “It’s coming to a point now where the evidence is irrefutable and undeniable,” the actor explained, “Now, consuming animal products is no longer a personal choice. It’s having drastic consequences around the world.”

And if it seems like Joaquin Phoenix is going on about the Golden Globes’ cuisine too much, forgive him. He’s been on that Joker press tour for so long, it seems like he’s burned out. “This is old news,” the actor told a reporter who asked him how he approached playing the super villain, a role which, you know, won him a Golden Globe. “I’ve answered this for six months.”