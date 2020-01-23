We’re Pretty Sure This Is a Fake John Mulaney on Late Show

Last night, John Mulaney stopped by The Late Show, and as he revealed on Twitter, it “became an existential interview that lasted the entire show.” While he was ostensibly there to chat with Stephen Colbert about his recent Netflix special John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch, a large portion of their chat was spent discussing Mulaney’s childhood (“I liked the flame of trouble … I went toward the light bulb that was the allure of danger”), anxieties, and insecurities, and how they spill over and affect his approach to comedy. Early in the conversation, Mulaney says that his wife, Annamarie, once told him he acts “fake” around his mom. “You’re supposed to. You’re supposed to act fake around adults,” Mulaney told her. “And then she said, ‘So there’s a fake you with your parents?’ And I said, ‘Yes.’ And she said, ‘And there’s a fake you onstage?’ And I said, ‘Yes.’ And then Anna said, ‘So how do I know when I’m with you that it’s the real you?’ And I said, ‘You don’t.’” This ended in the couple realizing that, as Annamarie put it, “You will never really know what I think of you, and I will never know what you think of me.” And for Mulaney, that’s perfect: “And I said, ‘If there’s a hell, I think it’s an encyclopedia, and you can just look up what everyone in your life thought about you. And if there is a heaven, it’s a Wikipedia, and you can just change that.” Pretty deep thoughts for a fake John Mulaney.

