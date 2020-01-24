Married Men Head to Las Vegas for Long-Term Job Opportunity

Wifed up. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Fresh off the release of their first single of 2020, a devotional love letter to their wives, the Jonas Brothers are heading to the epicenter of bachelor shenanigans. The pop trio announced a new Las Vegas residency at the Park Theater at Park MGM. The string of nine performances kicks off on April 1, with presale for the shows beginning on January 27. The general public can purchase tickets starting January 31. The Jonas Brothers shared the news on Instagram and Twitter with an action-packed video announcing that, following their big pop comeback, “the party continues and is bigger than ever.” If you’re not too keen on the live Vegas experience, you can watch the Jo Bros perform at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards this Sunday, January 26. But really, who wouldn’t wanna see the former purity ring–donning pop stars take the stage in Sin City?