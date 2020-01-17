Watch the Jonas Brothers Ascend to a New Level of Wife Guy in their New Video

The Jonas Brothers have wedded the women/brands of their dreams, and they’re not afraid to make another music video about it! This one is in the style of “thank u, next,” a shot-for-shot remake of the very concept of love itself. The JoBros recreated scenes from the classic films — Risky Business, Say Anything, and Grease — to express their love for their spouses. Because nothing says “I love you” like re-enacting a movie where your character is a teen pimp, or a martial artist with stalker tendencies, or a Kenicke. Plus all the boys get in their tighty-whiteys. Fun!

Related