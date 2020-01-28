Justin Bieber Has a Very Special Valentine Just For You This Year: His New Album

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for YouTube Originals

Thank god, now you don’t have to scramble around making the perfect love-making soundtrack for Valentine’s Day next month. Whether you’re spending the holiday alone, or with one or more lovers, you need only shout out Alexa’s name and ask her to play Changes by Justin Bieber. The singer announced that his upcoming album, once rumored for a 2019 release, will debut on Friday, February 14 while a guest on Ellen Monday afternoon.

“I guess this the first time I’m saying that,” Bieber told DeGeneres and her audience. “Nobody knew that until right now.” You can preorder the album Changes, or just check out its passion red cover, right now. In addition to the album’s lead single “Yummy,” the singer just dropped “Get Me” featuring Kehlani, so you can start getting worked up now. Fans who want matching horny aprons, however, will have to speak directly to Ellen, and wife guys (wives guys?) who want to compete will have to step up their game, and fast.