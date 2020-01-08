Photo: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Time to update your highly specific Notes App entry entitled “Canadian Pop Singers with Lyme Disease,” because it’s not just for Avril Lavigne and Shania Twain anymore. On Wednesday, Justin Bieber shared a TMZ article on his Instagram with the headline, “JUSTIN BIEBER BATTLING LYME DISEASE AND WINNING.”

In the article, TMZ teases Bieber’s upcoming YouTube Originals documentary, Justin Bieber: Seasons, and one of its central revelations: that the cause of Bieber’s extreme depression in 2019 “was the result of contracting Lyme disease,” which had gone undiagnosed for much of the year. Accompanying this news are paparazzi pictures of Bieber looking, well, Lyme stricken. Bieber shared the article with the following Instagram caption:

While a lot of people kept saying justin Bieber looks like shit, on meth etc. they failed to realize I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health. These things will be explained further in a docu series I’m putting on YouTube shortly. you can learn all that I’ve been battling and OVERCOMING!! It’s been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever NO CAP

So Bieber’s been suffering from what sounds like a deeply painful and distressing combination of Lyme disease and chronic mono, the latter of which makes us hope that Hailey Bieber is getting regular checkups or at least has a separate mansion to sleep in now that they’re married. The trailer for the upcoming documentary shows Bieber dropping out of the Purpose World Tour in 2017 and recovering and recording his upcoming album, including the single “Yummy.” Now at least we know what he’s recovering from.