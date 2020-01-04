Pepto-Bismol Is Required After Watching Justin Bieber’s Yummy Video

Justin Bieber is pivoting back to R&B, and he’s choosing to celebrate by consuming every possible item found within the USDA Food Pyramid. In the video for his new single, “Yummy,” a pink-haired Biebs croons about his wife, Hailey Bieber, while eating everything from gelatin molds to lobsters to lo mein mixed with gumballs — declarations of love we can only hope are pure and not, uh, laced with Hannibal Lecter undertones. (“Yeah, you got that yummy-yum / That yummy-yum, that yummy-yummy.”) Also, all those cheese sandwiches are giving us major Fyre Festival nightmare flashbacks.

