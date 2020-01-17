While Meghan Markle and Prince Harry figure out their own drama oversees, America’s extended first family is toiling with some minor shade thrown on Project Runway. After the judges said model Karlie Kloss wouldn’t wear his dress, contestant Tyler Neasloney served it back up with “Not even to dinner with the Kushners?” and instantly went viral. Karlie Kloss is married to Josh Kushner, Ivanka Trump’s husband’s little brother. On Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Thursday night, Karlie didn’t push back on her relationship with the Kushners and Trumps. “Honestly, the real tragedy of this whole thing is that no one is talking about how terrible that dress was,” she said. “That’s why he went home. And, no, I would not wear that dress to any dinner.” Even Andy wasn’t satisfied with that answer, so the talk show host asked about her political life. “Andy, I’m sure I’m not the only person in this country who does not necessarily agree with their family on politics,” Kloss responded. “I voted as a democrat in 2016 and I plan to do the same in 2020.” Though, funnily enough, she is the only person whose family actually controls the country.

