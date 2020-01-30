Katharine McPhee’s Comeback Sitcom Is Not The Nanny

Let’s just take a moment to think about our fallen comrade, Smash. Photo: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

“Oh, Mr. Sheffield!” That’s an example of what Katharine McPhee’s return to television won’t sound like. Netflix just placed a ten-episode, straight-to-series order for McPhee’s comeback show, Country Comfort — which, despite the description you’re about to read, is not a reboot of The Nanny. The sitcom follows a struggling country singer who takes a job as a nanny for a rugged cowboy and his five kids. So, yeah, that’s pretty much the premise of The Nanny with some Jackson Maine bronzer slathered on top. And yeah, Country Comfort was created by Caryn Lucas, a longtime executive producer for The Nanny, but it is not a reboot of the Fran Drescher comedy, TVLine reports. “With a never-give-up attitude and loads of Southern charm, this newbie-nanny is able to navigate the family dynamics and be the mother figure they’ve been missing,” the official log line reads. “To her surprise, Bailey also gets the band she’s been missing in this musically talented family who help get her back on the road to stardom.” So, it’s The Nanny with a little Sound of Music thrown in there? There are too many iconic-voiced au pairs in pop culture.

In actual The Nanny news, Fran Drescher is collaborating with Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s Rachel Bloom to adapt the beloved show into a Broadway musical. Between that and Country Comfort, the Nanny Expanded Universe is fully on its way.

