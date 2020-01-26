NBA Legend Kobe Bryant Killed in Helicopter Crash

Photo: Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Kobe Bryant, the basketball star who spent the entirety of his 20-year NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers, has died at the age of 41. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department, Bryant and as many as eight other people were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning in Calabasas, California, just northwest of Los Angeles. It is not yet clear what caused the crash, but the Los Angeles Times reports that the helicopter burst into flames after going down on a hillside amid foggy flying conditions.

Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Maria Onore, was also killed in the crash. ESPN reports that Bryant and his daughter were on their way to a travel basketball game in Bryant’s helicopter, and that another player and parent were also on board. According to TMZ, one of the passengers was John Altobelli, the head baseball coach at Orange Coast College.

This clip of Bryant and his daughter “Gigi” went viral late last month:

Kobe and Gigi courtside breaking down the game 📋 pic.twitter.com/FxqSjVx6ew — ESPN (@espn) December 22, 2019

The FAA is investigating the crash, which occurred a little before 10 a.m. local time. The helicopter had apparently taken off from John Wayne Airport in Orange County, where Bryant lived, and a witness told the Los Angeles Times that he saw Bryant’s Sikorsky S-76B flying “real row” and “falling and sputtering” before the crash.

Emergency crews respond to the helicopter crash that killed former NBA player Kobe Bryant on January 26, 2020 in Calabasas, California. Photo: Handout/Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department

NBA players and many other athletes and celebrities remembered Bryant on social media after hearing the news of his death.

Throughout his tenured career with the Lakers, Bryant achieved an astounding level of professional successes and milestones, which included five NBA Championship wins, 18 NBA All-Star titles, and two NBA Finals MVP accolades. He finished his reign as the NBA’s fourth all-time scorer with 33,643 points — LeBron James passed him for third on Saturday, to which Bryant responded with a congratulations. Bryant also led Team USA to two consecutive gold medals at the Summer Olympics in 2008 and 2012. His numbers, 8 and 24, were subsequently retired by the Lakers upon his own retirement in 2016.

In 2003, Bryant was arrested for sexual assault in Colorado, after a 19-year-old woman who worked at a hotel where Bryant had stayed alleged that he had raped her. Bryant claimed the encounter was consensual and later avoided charges after his accuser, who had faced a wave of negative publicity and character attacks from Bryant’s lawyers, said she no longer wanted to testify. She later received a undisclosed settlement after filing a civil suit against Bryant.

After retiring, Bryant dabbled in the film industry by writing and narrating the animated short Dear Basketball, which won the Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film in 2018.

This is a breaking news story and this post has been updated throughout.