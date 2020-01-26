Sports Legends, NBA Stars, and Fans Mourn the Death of Kobe Bryant

41-year-old basketball legend Kobe Bryant, along with his teenage daughter Gianna, tragically died in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning in Calabasas, California. It’s currently unknown what caused the crash, but the helicopter reportedly burst into flames after going down on a hillside amid foggy flying conditions in the area. Five people in total died in the crash, which is currently being investigated by the FAA. Bryant, who spent the entirety of his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, broke an astounding amount of records during his time on the court, and dedicated his post-retirement life to various philanthropic and business pursuits outside of the sports world. Read on for social media tributes dedicated to Bryant from friends, teammates, and fans.
Sunday’s NBA games, which are proceeding as usual despite Bryant’s death, have also been paying tribute to the player in various poignant ways. The Toronto Raptors—San Antonio Spurs game began with both teams allowing the shot clock to expire in honor of Bryant.
Other social media reactions are below: