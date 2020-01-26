Sports Legends, NBA Stars, and Fans Mourn the Death of Kobe Bryant

Photo: Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images

41-year-old basketball legend Kobe Bryant, along with his teenage daughter Gianna, tragically died in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning in Calabasas, California. It’s currently unknown what caused the crash, but the helicopter reportedly burst into flames after going down on a hillside amid foggy flying conditions in the area. Five people in total died in the crash, which is currently being investigated by the FAA. Bryant, who spent the entirety of his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, broke an astounding amount of records during his time on the court, and dedicated his post-retirement life to various philanthropic and business pursuits outside of the sports world. Read on for social media tributes dedicated to Bryant from friends, teammates, and fans.

Sunday’s NBA games, which are proceeding as usual despite Bryant’s death, have also been paying tribute to the player in various poignant ways. The Toronto Raptors—San Antonio Spurs game began with both teams allowing the shot clock to expire in honor of Bryant.

Remarkable moment to start the Raptors-Spurs game. pic.twitter.com/thmt9ZU1Ra — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 26, 2020

Other social media reactions are below:

There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/pigHywq3c1 — SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020

Statement from Michael Jordan pic.twitter.com/AqLsRWMxl9 — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) January 26, 2020

Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

Nooooooooooo God please No! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 26, 2020

Please no. Please god no. It can’t be true. — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) January 26, 2020

We miss you already Kobe ❤️❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 26, 2020

Kobe, We love you brother



We’re praying for your family and appreciate the life you’ve lived and all the inspiration you gave pic.twitter.com/pxbgLOOmpY — ye (@kanyewest) January 26, 2020

Janet and I have no words to describe our shock and sadness on the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant today. Praying for him and his family. 🙏 — Wayne Gretzky (@WayneGretzky) January 26, 2020

Heart going out to the Bryant family right now. ❤️. RIP @kobebryant — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) January 26, 2020

Everyone at our show is so saddened & shocked over the passing of Kobe Bryant. He was a father, husband, author, incredible athlete & one of the kindest guests we’ve had on our show. Please keep his family in your thoughts & remember to cherish the ones you love every single day pic.twitter.com/841PYJlvtq — The Kelly Clarkson Show (@KellyClarksonTV) January 26, 2020

rest in peace Kobe 🕊 pic.twitter.com/YtlMAVJHIJ — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) January 26, 2020

#KobeBryant you were the greatest. You made our city and the rest of the world so proud. Every basketball fan knew the magnificence of the Mamba. Love and healing to Vanessa and those little girls. God, this is just the worst ever. — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) January 26, 2020

I cannot believe this is real. My god. Oh my god. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 26, 2020

Kobe was a real life super hero on that court & I’m sure he was one to his family. Sending love and prayers to them. This is heartbreaking. — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) January 26, 2020

I'm so sad and stunned right now. In Staples Arena, where Kobe created so many memories for all of us, preparing to pay tribute to another brilliant man we lost too soon, Nipsey Hussle. Life can be so brutal and senseless sometimes. Hold on to your loved ones. We miss you, Kobe — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 26, 2020

My heart is in pieces hearing the news of this unimaginable tragedy. I can’t fathom what the families are going through. Kobe meant so much to me and to us all. Sending my prayers, love, and endless condolences to Vanessa and the family and anyone who lost someone on that flight. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 26, 2020

Just devastated to hear about #KobeBryant .💔An extraordinary athlete, and a genuinely kind, wonderful man. Sending love, prayers & compassion to his family. To his entire @NBA family as well. — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) January 26, 2020

Like everyone, I’m stunned and saddened by the news about Kobe Bryant. My heart is broken for his wife and family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 26, 2020

I remember Kobe bringing his daughters to the WRINKLE IN TIME premiere and talking about its meaning for him as a father. He loved his girls so. LA weeps today, as do fans around the world. Goodbye, Kobe and Gianna. Our memories of you will live on and on. pic.twitter.com/rq2kEXPhOQ — Ava DuVernay (@ava) January 26, 2020

He was great,charismatic & among the hardest-working athletes ever,but what impressed me most was how deeply-involved Kobe was with his 4 daughters. Pray for them, Vanessa, his parents & his fellow passengers' families on this sad and shocking day. We will never forget you Kobe — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 26, 2020