Lady Gaga Is Here to Warn You About the Dangers of Online Piracy

Photo: (C)Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Haus Laboratori

The past twelve hours or so have been a real rollercoaster for Lady Gaga fans, ever since the most eagle-eyed Little Monsters among us spotted and shared a leaked Lady Gaga track called “Stupid Love” yesterday. The leaked track went viral on Twitter, of course, before the tweets sharing the song were promptly deleted. But it’s simply too late — the damage is done, as evidenced by fans who have since done investigative research into the background of the song (one fan pointed out that Gaga appears to be listening to “Stupid Love” in a picture she tweeted back in October). But Gaga herself is here to put a stop to this hullabaloo. She has responded to the controversy in perhaps the best way one can respond to an online controversy: with an oddly specific stock photo that implicates us all. Behold:

The photos and the caption speak for themselves. Listen to “Stupid Love” at your own damn risk, Little Monsters, lest you become complicit.