Last month, the internet (specifically us) were aflame with speculation and rumor after Laura Dern stopped to talk to Variety’s Marc Malkin on the Gotham Awards red carpet and revealed that she had spotted Baby Yoda at, of all places, a basketball game. So, it’s only reasonable that Stephen Colbert would attempt to clarify who or what the Little Women actress was talking about when Dern stopped by the Late Show on Friday night. Based on Dern’s response, however, it seems like she might want something more than the occasional basketball sighting with Baby Yoda. Something … like love?

“I’m just gonna say this, because we’ve been in this business a long time now,” the actress said about Baby Yoda, who is either a fictional character on Disney+’s The Mandalorian or a tiny 50-year-old alien, depending on how you want to take this. “There can be a frenzy when people are friends, or have some kind of relationship, and people wanna wonder, you know? Project their own opinions.”

When pressed about the nature of their relationship (again, Baby Yoda is not a baby; he is just very small or, depending on how you look at it, a puppet), Dern was quick to admit Baby Yoda has a lot of qualities she looks for in a man.

“Well, as a baby, he’s a 50-year-old baby. It’s not inappropriate,” she mused. “I said to my friends, the next man I’m going to be with, I want him to be incredibly wise, great sense of humor. I don’t mind being the taller one. I didn’t mention green, but somehow … you never know what you’re gonna get.”

Added Dern, “Oh my God, those eyes. I can’t tell you. When you say, ‘I want you to look into my eyes forever,’ he’s definitely going to be doing that.”