LeBron James Vows to Continue Kobe Bryant’s Legacy In Emotional Instagram Post

Photo: John McCoy/Getty Images

Kobe Bryant’s last tweet before his death in a helicopter crash Sunday, a catastrophe that also claimed the lives of his daughter Gianna and seven other people, sang the praises of LeBron James. Now Bryant’s friend and fellow basketball great remembers the late sports legend on Instagram, vowing to “continue his legacy” both on and off the court. “I’m Not Ready but here I go,” James wrote Monday evening. “Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had!”

“I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA,” he continued. “Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!! Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids.”

“I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man!,” he writes. “You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation and it’s my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me. I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!! #Mamba4Life #Gigi4Life.”