Bless Her Heart, Lexi From Cheer Is Back at Navarro Y’all

Lexi Brumback was kicked off the cheer team at Navarro College at the end of the Netflix series. Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

If you’ve already watched Netflix’s cheerleading docuseries Cheer, I have great news. If you haven’t, stop reading this post and go do so immediately. (Spoilers ahead, read at your own risk.) After taking home the big trophy at the NCA Championships in Daytona Beach, Florida, in the sixth episode of the show we saw what a few of the Navarro sweeties had gotten up to since the cheer season ended. Lexi Brumback, the platinum-blonde tumbler with a history of run-ins with the law, was back at home near Houston, having been kicked off the team by coach Monica Aldama. The episode is light on details, but we’re told Brumback took the fall after she and some friends were caught by police in a car containing “illegal stuff.” Aldama is notoriously strict when it comes to running her squad at Navarro College and that appeared like it was the end of the road for Brumback.

Or so we thought! On Tuesday evening, Brumback posted a photo on Instagram of her back in the gym at Navarro. She’s wearing a Navarro sports bra and joined by several other Bulldogs, including everyone’s favorite, Jerry Harris. “Honey, I’m home,” she captioned the photo. It seem perhaps Coach Aldama, as infamously big-hearted as she is harsh, may have changed her mind. “Soooooo happy to have you back!!!,” Harris, who also posted an Instagram announcing his return to Navarro for one more year, replied in the comments.

It looks like we’re going to get to see some of the gang back together again for another season on the mat. And yes, I will be watching them, as I am convinced this entire series was a long-game scheme by Varsity.com to get us all to pay to stream next year’s championships. Which I will now certainly be doing. These are my children and I love them and would do anything for them. I’m not not crying.