When Lil Uzi Vert named his new single “Futsal Shuffle 2020,” he didn’t include “2020” in the name so you’d eventually learn his dance three years after your uncle perfects it at your family weddings. He needs you to learn it right now. In the new music video for the song “Futsal,” which was released on December 13 as fans wait for his highly-anticipated second studio album Eternal Atake, the rapper and company show off their fancy footwork, which Uzi swears is “super easy.” In case you need instructions, he tweeted them out at the beginning of last month. Just step out left, step out right, cancel out and repeat, each step of which should be paired with, to quote Uzi, “a lot of hand movement.” Got it? Great! You’re all set.

