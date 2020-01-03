Photo: Gotham/GC Images

#Bieber2020 is officially here. After a marriage to Hailey Baldwin and a year long music hiatus, Justin Bieber is back with new music for the new year. The first track Bieber released is called ‘Yummy’ and he released it at midnight on January 3, as the prophecy his tweets foretold. “Yummy” is a smooth, R&B tinged love song to the woman in his life who - you guessed it - is delicious! She’s so delicious that he sings the word “yummy” (or the abbreviation “yum”) so often that we honestly lost track somewhere in the mid 30’s. Listen to the song for yourself and decide if you’re still hungry for more Bieber in the new year. Whether or not you want more, Bieber’s music video for “Yummy” drops on Saturday, January 4th.