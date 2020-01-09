Lizzie McGuire Revival On Hold as Show Creator Exits

Photo: Disney Channel

All is not well on the set of the Disney+ revival of Lizzie McGuire. TVLine is reporting that original show creator Terri Minsky has stepped down as showrunner. Citing fans’ “sentimental attachment” to the OG McGuire and “high expectations” for the revivial, a Disney spokseperson told TVLine that “After filming two episodes, we concluded that we need to move in a different creative direction and are putting a new lens on the series.” It is unclear whether or not Minsky will retain her executive producer role, or if she has made a complete break with the series.

Fan anticipation has indeed been high on the show, especially after it was announced that Gordo would be back. The original creative direction of the revival saw Lizzie 30-years-old in New York, still being backed by an animated version of herself. It’s unclear how much this premise will be retooled while the show is on hiatus. But on the bright side, Hilary Duff got married!