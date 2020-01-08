The Trailer for Netflix’s Locke & Key Is Here

Spooky old mystery-houses full of secret passageways and patriarchal oil paintings are so having a moment right now. Ready or Not saw Samara Weaving scuttling into dumb waiters and armoires in a game of supernatural hide-and-seek in the Le Domas manor. Knives Out was a murder mystery centered on the Thrombey estate’s creaky staircases and hidden doors. Now, Netflix is joining in on the fun with its own New England Gothic-manor mystery-horror series, Locke & Key. The ten-episode series is based on Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez’s Locke & Key graphic novels, and stars Jackson Robert Scott, Connor Jessup, and Emilia Jones as the young Locke siblings. After moving into the ancestral manor, they start hearing a mysterious voice that says things like, “Key House is filled with a-mazing keys.” Pretty soon, they start unlocking all manner of supernatural forces that may tie them to their murdered father. And as a bonus for sharp-eyed super-sleuths, the trailer ends with a hidden message: RendellLockeIsDead.com. Type it in (or click on our link), and you get a sneak peek of the show’s first official scene before it premieres on February 7.

Related