Amy Ryan Shames Cops, Looks for Her Missing Daughter in Lost Girls Trailer

True crime is getting the feature-film treatment in the upcoming Netflix film Lost Girls, which got its first trailer today. Based on the New York Magazine story and eventual book Lost Girls: An Unsolved American Mystery, by Robert Kolker, the movie follows Amy Ryan as the mother of a missing young woman who will not let law enforcement rest until they learn something about her daughter’s whereabouts. Ryan plays Mari Gilbert, and her daughter, Shannen, is one of many women whose deaths (her remains were eventually found on a beach in Long Island) are connected to a serial killer who remains at large, and who is thought to have murdered nearly 20 people, mostly women involved with prostitution, over the course of about 20 years. Shannen went missing in 2010, and Mari was stabbed to death in 2016 by another one of her daughters, Sarra Gilbert. Lost Girls will start streaming on March 13.

