A Good Thing: Mac Miller’s First Posthumous Single, ‘Good News,’ Is Here

“Good News,” the nearly six-minute single from Mac Miller’s first posthumous album, Circles, is a trippy, technicolor journey. The song and accompanying video, which arrives nearly a week before the album’s release on January 17, is a confessional exploration of themes present throughout Miller’s career. He lays down lyrics about fatigue and dreaming as images from his previous discography bloom across a shifting landscape. The colorful video is peppered with shots of Miller playing instruments and goofing around atop moonlit ocean waves and in between galaxies. “There’s a whole lot more for me waiting. Maybe I’m too late, I can make it there some other time,” he sings. As the song ends, the animated visuals fade into clouds and take us into the studio with Miller, where the video began. He smiles, bobbing his head along to a looping piano riff.

