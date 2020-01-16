Will Forte’s MacGruber TV Series Has Finally Found a Home

Hell yeah. Photo: Greg Peters/Rogue Pictures

Will Forte, Jorma Taccone, and John Solomon have been teasing the possibility of more MacGruber for years — first in the form of a movie sequel, and more recently in the form of a television show, which Taccone teased last year — and now there’s some very exciting news for fans hoping it would actually happen. According to Variety, NBC’s streaming platform Peacock, which launches in April, has officially put a MacGruber series into development, with Forte, Taccone, and Solomon all attached as writers and executive producers (obviously). SNL’s Lorne Michaels is also credited as an EP. Here’s the log line:

In MacGruber, after rotting in prison for over a decade, America’s ultimate hero and uber patriot MacGruber (played by Forte) is finally released. His mission: to take down a mysterious villain from his past—Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth. With the entire world in the crosshairs, MacGruber, Vicki, and Piper must race against time to defeat the forces of evil, only to find that evil may be lurking within.

Last February, Taccone told the Daily Beast that the original cast of the 2010 film was “so down” to return for a series, so presumably, the mention of Vicki and Piper in the log line means Kristen Wiig and Ryan Phillippe are officially in. Speaking to Vulture later in the year, Forte revealed that he, Solomon, and some writers from The Last Man on Earth were busy writing the season. “Hopefully by this time next year, it will have already been out,” he said. “It’s happening. Well, it’s happening, asterisk. We’ll see if it’s happening. It keeps happening, but until it happens, it has not happened.” It’s happening! Well, it’s starting to be happening, and that’s better than not happening at all, right?