Mariah Carey Among 2020 Songwriters Hall of Fame Inductees (Duh)

Mariah “19 No. 1 Songs” Carey is one of the brand new inductees to the Songwriters Hall of Fame. The new class was announced on CBS This Morning on Thursday. The Isley Brothers, Eurythmics, Rick Nowels, the Neptunes, William “Mickey” Stevenson, and Steve Miller are also joining the hallowed hall. Do we even have to explain why Mariah “No. 1 Song in Each of the Last Four Decades” Carey deserves to be in the Songwriters Hall of Fame? It’s just another thing for the living legend to celebrate. “This is truly one of the greatest honors of my career,” she wrote on Twitter. “I’m so proud and humbled to be in the company of such legendary songwriters — both previously inducted as well as the incredible class of 2020!” Carey has actually collaborated with two of her classmates before. Her song “Say Somethin’” was co-written and produced with Chad Hugo and Pharrell Williams of the Neptunes. (Pharrell also stars in the music video, if you’re interested in a real 2000s throwback.)

Of course, the Isley Brothers gave us and the wedding industry “Shout,” the Eurythmics defined what sweet dreams are made of, and Nowels wrote Belinda Carlisle’s “Heaven Is a Place on Earth,” a No. 1 on the charts and in all moms’ hearts. All of the 2020 inductees are expected to attend the induction ceremony on July 11 in New York City. Cue “Pomp and Circumstance”!