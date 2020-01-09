Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

“Everybody can sleep well at night,” Mark-Paul Gosselaar told press at a TCA event. Zack Morris is definitely returning to Bayside, albeit briefly. “I think Tiffani [Thiessen] has been engaged with,” he added. “It looks like you will have us in some capacity.” The revival, slated to run on NBC’s Peacock service, is set in a cockamamie world where our public schools are being defunded by an uncaring government. And the face of that uncaring government? California Governor Zack Morris. Zack gets into a scandal by closing too many low-income schools, so he shifts students to richer schools like his alma mater, Bayside High. Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez are set to star and produce. Slater and Jesse will only be graced by Governor Zack Attack sporadically, as Gosselaar’s Mixed-ish contract prevents him from recurring too often.