Martin Scorsese Has Seen Clips of Joker and ‘It’s Fine’

After serving up some scalding tea about Marvel movies, Martin Scorsese has a lukewarm take on one of the year’s most controversial films, Joker. Directed by Todd Phillips, Joker features more than one homage to Scorsese films Taxi Driver and King of Comedy. But (Todd Phillips, you might wanna sit down for this part), Scorsese has little to no interest in seeing Joker. “I saw clips of it,” Scorsese told the New York Times. “I know it. So it’s like, why do I need to? I get it. It’s fine.” He’s making some points. Scorsese only needs to see enough of Joker to be able to tell his pal and The Irishman star Robert De Niro that he did well in it. Watch the whole thing? Unnecessary. He gets it and it’s fine. Scorsese actually turned down an offer to executive produce the film, presumably because his opinion on superhero movies stay the same no matter how gritty and dark the origin story is. While Joker is just another 2019 film Scorsese hasn’t gotten around to, he told the New York Times that he has, in fact, seen Parasite and he did, in fact, like it. Another score for the Bong Hive!