Kevin Feige Confirms First Transgender Character Coming to Marvel

Photo: Amy Sussman/FilmMagic

The Marvel Cinematic Universe will soon welcome its first transgender character, confirms Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. During a Q&A at New York Film Academy last Saturday, a student asked Feige about current plans to bring LGBTQ — and specifically transgender — characters to future Marvel films. “Yes, absolutely yes,” Feige answered. “And very soon, in a movie we’re filming right now.” The answer was met with applause from the audience, though Feige did not specify which movie would debut the character or when it would be released.

Feige previously confirmed that Marvel’s first gay character would appear in The Eternals, out later this year. “He’s married, he’s got a family, and that is just part of who he is,” Feige stated at D23 Expo. The Eternals will also feature the MCU’s first deaf character. Regarding Marvel’s push for inclusion and diversity, Feige said at the Q&A on Saturday, “We want the movies to reflect the audience and we want every member of our global audience to see themselves reflected on the screen.”