Megan Thee Stallion and Phony Ppl knew exactly what they were doing releasing a joint about cheating two weeks before Valentine’s Day. The Brooklyn-based band and the Houston-born rapper finally dropped the studio version of “Fkn Around,” which they debuted on Megan Thee Stallion’s Tiny Desk Concert. The song laughs about young people messing around behind their partner’s back and staying cuff-free even during the winter months. Hot girl summer is just around the corner, after all. Miss Thee Stallion has already had a busy 2020. “Fkn Around” is her fourth release this year. She’s also on “Diamonds” with Normani, “Pose” with Lil Uzi Vert and Yo Gotti, and last week she dropped her own song “B.I.T.C.H.” That’s four songs to play while getting ready to go out this weekend., four songs to help you contemplate finding a V-Day date, and four songs to listen to while you spend the money on yourself instead. It’s what Meg would want you to do.

