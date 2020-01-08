Former Suits Star to Return to North America

Photo: USA Network

To quote a very wise opening-credits narrator: Everybody wanna know how it feels. Everybody wanna see how it’s like. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced this afternoon that they would be imploding modern royal tradition by taking a reduced role within the family, and, as such, aim to eschew the Windsor fortune in favor of a hard day’s work. “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” they wrote on social media. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.” The couple and their young son, Archie, added that they’ll be balancing their time between the United Kingdom and North America to ensure they have “space to focus on the next chapter.” Some next-chapter suggestions: A Suits spinoff, a Hallmark film, or recapping The Great British Bake Off for Vulture.