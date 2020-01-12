Meghan Markle to Join Disney Family With Charity Voiceover Deal

Photo: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan Markle has traded in the British royal tradition to join a very different kind of royalty: the Disney pantheon of voice actors. Markle reportedly signed a deal with Disney to do a voiceover for an unspecified project, in exchange for a donation to the wildlife conservation charity Elephants Without Borders. Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, announced their decision to step back from Royal Family duties on Wednesday. The couple previously worked with Elephants Without Borders on World Elephant Day in Botswana back in August 2019. The Disney voiceover deal continues Markle and Harry’s efforts to establish their own philanthropic foundation separate from the Royal Family’s charity work. They officially filed to trademark their foundation last June, and the filing was confirmed in December. More information on their foundation, Sussex Royal, can be found here.