Will Meghan Markle’s Dad Testify Against Her in Court?

Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

As if more drama is what Meghan Markle needs right now, the Daily Mail is reporting that the Duchess of Sussex’s estranged father is prepared to testify against his own daughter in her lawsuit against the British tabloids. To jog your memory, as the past few months have been quite eventful for Meghan and Prince Harry: Even before Meghan married into the royal family nearly two years ago, the British tabloids subjected her to relentless racist and sexist attacks, which she has quietly weathered. But last fall, Meghan and Prince Harry said no more. In October, after the Daily Mail published a private, heartfelt letter that Meghan had written to her father, Thomas Markle — who later turned over parts of the letter to the press — she and Prince Harry filed a lawsuit against against Associated Newspapers, the publisher of The Daily Mail and The Mail on Sundays. (The British tabloids’ ruthless vilification of Meghan also seems to have played a role in the Sussex’s decision to “step back” as senior royals.)

Well, it appears that Meghan’s father plans to continue being a thorn in her side. According to new documents filed in London’s High Court, Thomas may be a star witness in the case, testifying against his own daughter. Per the Daily Mail’s report, Thomas has already provided the paper’s lawyers with private text messages that he and Meghan exchanged before her wedding. As noted by the Daily Beast, British copyright law prohibits the publication of private letters without the author’s consent, which makes it appear that the Sussexes have “a watertight case.” However, per court filings, the tabloid still plans to argue that Thomas “had a weighty right to tell his version of what had happened between himself and his daughter, including the contents of the letter.”

So much for Thomas’s assertion that he sees reconciliation in his and Meghan’s future!