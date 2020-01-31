M.I.A. Creates a Patreon to *Cash Register Ding* Take Your Money

M.I.A. fans can have a little content, as a treat. Photo: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

All M.I.A. wants to do is

*gunshot*

*gunshot*

*gunshot*

*gunshot*

*click*

*cash register noise*

and take your money!

But this time, it’s through Patreon. The musician and activist is opening up her world to her fans (for a fee). Patreon is a platform that allows fans to support artists of all kinds and receive exclusive content in return. It’s popular among online creators like YouTubers the Try Guys and podcast Chapo Trap House. On her Patreon, M.I.A. is offering behind-the-scenes footage from her 2018 documentary Matangi/Maya/M.I.A., livestreams, Q&As, and a lot more. “My vision for Patreon is that this year I’m gonna be going on a journey releasing a record and doing other creative projects and I wanted you guys to come with me,” M.I.A. explains in a video posted on Twitter. “I’m gonna try something different, which is basically opening up the conversation to my friends.”

She’s open to offering creative advice, relationship advice, and even to receiving advice from her fans. There are two membership tiers: Arular for $5 per month and Kala for $10. Kala-tier members will get exclusive “random” content, Q&As, livestreams, and early access to all regular content. Both tiers allow access to an M.I.A. Discord chat. M.I.A had been teasing a new project recently, which has some fans a little bummed about getting a Patreon instead of new music. (Especially when it seems like every other artist in the world is dropping right now.) In the meantime, should we just bring back the “Paper Planes” meme?