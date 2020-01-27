Former Project Runway production assistant and Weinstein accuser Mimi Hayeli. Photo: Mark Lennihan/AP/Shutterstock

Mimi Haleyi took the witness stand in Manhattan court Monday, where she alleged, in harrowing detail, that Harvey Weinstein had forcibly performed oral sex on her in July 2006. The former Project Runway production assistant walked into court at 9:41 a.m. Her initial demeanor was almost businesslike, despite her being poised to tell a roomful of strangers about an alleged trauma that has haunted her for years.

When Haleyi sat down at the witness stand in Weinstein’s rape and sexual-assault trial, the defendant looked at her and popped a Mentos into his mouth. Weinstein faces one count each of predatory sexual assault and criminal sexual act for the alleged attack on Haleyi. He faces another three counts related to allegations by actresses Annabella Sciorra and Jessica Mann. Weinstein has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sexual activity.

“Do you know somebody named Harvey Weinstein?,” asked assistant district attorney Meghan Hast.

“I know who Harvey Weinstein is, yes,” Haleyi said.

“Do you see him here in the courtroom today?”

“I do,” Haleyi said, rising in her chair and nodding toward Weinstein.

Hast’s questioning initially explored the progression of the interaction between Weinstein and Haleyi before the alleged sexual attack. Hast tried to establish that Haleyi had wanted to have a business and social relationship with Weinstein and only that. Through questioning, Hast tried to establish that Weinstein had viewed Haleyi as a target because she lacked both means and a network upon her move to New York from London.

Haleyi said she had agreed to go to Weinstein’s apartment in Soho on July 10, 2006. She had accepted a plane ticket to Los Angeles from him and did not want to be rude. A driver allegedly picked Haleyi up at her East Village apartment and drove her to Weinstein’s loft; the driver took Haleyi upstairs and then left. Weinstein greeted her, and they had a “normal exchange.” They sat on opposite sides of the sofa, a few feet from each other, Haleyi said.

“Really soon into me being there, he kind of came towards me and lunged at me, trying to kiss me,” Haleyi said. “I got off the sofa and said, ‘Oh, no, no.’”

Haleyi allegedly rejected Weinstein and pushed him away, but “he would just pull me back and keep kissing and fondling me, and I got up and I tried to walk away from him,” she said.

“He was coming towards me physically, and I was backed into a bedroom,” she continued. “I fell backwards onto the bed … and I tried to get up, and he pushed me down.”

“I just said, ‘No, no, I don’t want this to happen … I’m on my period,’” Haleyi said, breaking into choking sobs. “I was just trying to tell him anything to make him stop.”

I’m getting raped, Haleyi recalled thinking. She wondered if she screamed, would someone hear? Could she make it to the street? Was the driver outside? Was he in on it?

“I couldn’t even get away from him at all, let alone get out of the apartment,” Haleyi said. “Ultimately, after a while, I just checked out.”

“He held me down on the bed, and he forced himself on me orally,” she continued. “I kept trying to tell him, ‘No, don’t go there, don’t do that. I’m on my period. I’ve got a tampon in.’”

“It was as if he didn’t believe me,” Haleyi said. “He literally pulled my tampon out.”

Later that month, Weinstein wanted to meet with Haleyi at the Tribeca Hotel. She agreed. Hast asked her why she had agreed to meet him.

“He was very persistent and insistent,” Haleyi said, explaining that she thought their meeting would somehow enable her to regain a sense of power.

After Haleyi went to Weinstein’s room, “almost instantly, he basically just took my hands like that and just pulled me toward the bed,” she said.

Weinstein told her, “You’re a whore and a bitch,” Haleyi recalled. “He thought that would somehow turn me on.”

As Haleyi recounted this statement, Weinstein shook his head.