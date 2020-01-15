Sorry True Crime Stans, Mindhunter Season 3 Has Been Put On An ‘Indefinite Hold’

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Bad news for all you Groffsaucers out there: season 3 of Netflix’s Mindhunter has been put on “indefinite hold.” TVLine reports that due to scheduling conflicts on executive producer David Fincher’s end, cast members Anna Torv, Holt McCallany, and Jonathan Groff have been released from their Mindhunter contracts for the time being. A representative for Netflix released the following statement:

“David is focused on directing his first Netflix film Mank and on producing the second season of Love, Death and Robots. He may revisit Mindhunter again in the future, but in the meantime felt it wasn’t fair to the actors to hold them from seeking other work while he was exploring new work of his own.”

This news comes right on the heels of the announcement that Netflix’s other serial killer series, You, has been renewed for a 3rd season. Sigh, it seems the streaming giant only has room for one show about analyzing the mind and motives of a serial killer at this juncture. At least this leaves the golden-voiced Groff available for more musicals. Anyone else up for a Parade revival with Groffsauce as Leo?