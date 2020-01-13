Morbius Teaser Trailer: Jared Leto Becomes a Bat Man

From the studio that made Tom Holland Spider-Man and made Tom Hardy a different, unrelated but similar type of spider man, comes Morbius, a vaguely related film where Jared Leto becomes … a bat man. Not the Batman. That’s Robert Pattinson. He’s just Morbius. Man who is a bat. Defecting from the DC Universe, Leto stars as Michael Morbius, a disabled doctor with a rare blood condition. “How far are we allowed to go to fix something that’s broken?” he asks in the trailer. Well, Morbius is willing to go pretty far. He experiments on himself with bat DNA and suddenly he’s a bloodthirsty, echolocating, weird-faced bat man. A villain in the Spider-Man comics, Morbius (the Living Vampire, as he’s sometimes titled) is an anti-hero in his own story. Morbius also stars Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Tyrese Gibson, and Michael Keaton as Vulture, his character from Spider-Man: Homecoming. Superhero worlds are colliding when Morbius drops this summer.

Related