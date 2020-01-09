FX has released the first trailer for its very prestige-y TV limited series Mrs. America. Cate Blanchett stars as conservative darling Phyllis Schlafly, who fought against the women’s lib movement to halt passage of the Equal Rights Amendment, and she’s brought a whole bus of your favorite actresses with her: Uzo Aduba is congresswoman Shirley Chisholm; Rose Byrne is activist Gloria Steinem; Melanie Lynskey is Rosemary Thomson, a friend and early ally of Schlafly’s; Margo Martindale is Bella Abzug, a congresswoman who championed the ERA; Sarah Paulson is playing a fictional character named Alice, who is Schlafly’s closest confidante and a fellow anti-ERA warrior; Jeanne Tripplehorn is Schlafly’s sister-in-law, Eleanor; and Tracey Ullman will play feminist activist Betty Friedan, author of The Feminine Mystique and co-founder of the National Women’s Political Caucus. But there are also some men! James Marsden plays Illinois congressman Phil Crane, a powerful advocate of Schlafly’s agenda, and John Slattery will play her husband, Fred. The gender wars continue on Hulu starting April 15.

