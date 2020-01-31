Based on Elena Ferrante’s four-part book series the Neapolitan Novels, the second season of HBO’s My Brilliant Friend will premiere this spring. To get you excited for the next installment — based on the second book, The Story of a New Name — the network has shared its season two trailer. It certainly does look lovely, with all those sweeping views and vows of lifelong friendship. Vulture TV critic Matt Zoller-Seitz called the show “a work of quiet confidence” in its first season, adding that, “It feels less like a new production than a best-kept secret from another era that was recently unearthed.” The show will return on March 16.

Related