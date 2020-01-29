My Chemical Romance to Haunt the U.S. With Their First Tour in 9 Years

Photo: David Wolff - Patrick/WireImage

After nine years, My Chemical Romance is back in action. By now, some of their fans are old enough to have their own sons to take into the city to see a marching band. Or they could just take them to the new My Chemical Romance U.S. Tour. Starting September 9 in Detroit, Michigan, the band will then head to Brooklyn, Oakland, and more before ending on October 11 in Las Vegas. Tickets go live on Friday, January 31, so congratulations to all the MCR fans who get paid that day. Say good-bye to your money. The band has also booked multiple overseas performances in March for Killjoys overseas. To announce their revival, the band shared a 13-minute “special video announcement” on their YouTube channel. A fan stumbles around his MCR-adorned apartment and attempts a summoning. Instead, he’s guided through five doors: one for each My Chemical Romance album and a fifth one for …? Well, we might just have to wait and see. Watch the band’s announcement short film and browse through the tour dates below.

My Chemical Romance 2020 US TOUR #MCRXX pic.twitter.com/GY3HKBLGrj — Gerard Way Street Team (@GerardWayST) January 29, 2020