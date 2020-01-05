A scene from Parasite. Photo: 2019 CJ ENM Corporation/Barunson E&A

The National Society of Film Critics dared to do what the Golden Globes refused: Acknowledge the existence of a female filmmaker. We love to see it! The nationwide group of critics awarded Little Women’s Greta Gerwig with Best Director after its annual voting meeting on Saturday, while also crowning Pain and Glory’s suave Antonio Banderas and Diane’s sublime Mary Kay Place as Best Actor and Actress, respectively. Bong Joon Ho’s satiric masterpiece Parasite, meanwhile, took both the Best Picture and Best Screenplay prizes. Read the list of winners below while Pepe Silvia-ing what it all means for the impending Oscar nominations on January 13.

Best Picture: Parasite

Best Actor: Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Best Actress: Mary Kay Place, Diane

Best Supporting Actress: Laura Dern, Marriage Story and Little Women

Best Supporting Actor: Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Best Director: Greta Gerwig, Little Women

Best Screenplay: Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, Parasite

Best Cinematography: Claire Mathon, Portrait of a Lady on Fire and Atlantics

Best Nonfiction Film: Honeyland

Film Heritage Award: Museum of Modern Art

Film Heritage Award: Rialto Pictures