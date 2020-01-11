Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Given his height, breadth, and width, it’s hard to picture young Dwayne Johnson in his jacked, muscle-bound youth. Fortunately for you, NBC just ordered a series about the actor and former wrestler’s “formative years,” which hopefully means we’ll get at least some episodes featuring a baby the Rock. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the network just placed an 11-episode straight-to-series order for the comedy Young Rock, based on Johnson’s life story. Now that she has the time, Fresh Off the Boat showrunner Nahnatchka Khan will be showrunning the series, made under her overall deal with Universal TV and co-written with her longtime collaborator Jeff Chiang. As an added draw, Dwayne Johnson will reportedly “appear in every episode,” potentially giving us the opportunity to see him kick his own ass, but that’s more of a season-seven type of thing.